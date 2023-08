Follow us on Image Source : PTI Varanasi: Police personnel stand guard near the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the Muslim side plea and instructed the Archaeological Survey of India to continue survey. The High Court had on July 27 reserved till its verdict on a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.

The high court was hearing the plea filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque.

More to follow

