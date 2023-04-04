Follow us on Image Source : MUMBAI CITY (GOI) WEBSITE Cracks found on surface of Gateway of India

Gateway of India: Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy on Monday informed the Parliament that a few cracks have been found on the surface of the Gateway of India in Mumbai. However, in a written response to Lok Sabha, Reddy said that the inspection of one of the most famous monuments of India, 'Gateway of India' reveals that it is in a "good state of preservation."

He was asked whether a recent structural audit of the Gateway of India has revealed cracks along the facade. "The Gateway of India, Mumbai, is not a centrally-protected monument. It is under the protection of the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra.

Few cracks were found on the surface during the inspection. The overall structure was found to be in a good state of preservation," he said. In response to a query on whether any report has been submitted to the Union government in this regard and if so, what are the findings of the said report, the minister said, "No report has been submitted to Union government in this regard."

On whether the government has received a restoration proposal from the State Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Reddy said the "government of India has not received any such proposal".

The Department of Archaeology and Museums has prepared a detailed site management plan and "an estimate for conservation and repairs to Gateway of India amounting to Rs 8,98,29,574", he said ,adding, the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, government of Maharashtra has approved the same on March 10.

The Gateway of India was built to commemorate the arrival of British monarch King George V in December 1911. The construction of the structure was completed in 1924.

