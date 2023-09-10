G20 New Delhi Declaration was possible due to 'Convergent Consensus': Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI G20 Summit adopted the New Delhi declaration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the adoption of the G20 leaders' declaration after world leaders reached a consensus during the second session of the G20 Summit. It has been termed as a big diplomatic win for India overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as PM Modi called for ending the "global trust deficit".

G20 leaders reached a consensus on all issues in the joint communique possibly due to "Convergent Consensus -- a combination of 'Modi ki Guarantee and Modi ka Magic'", sources said. They further said the G20 delegates saw a "strong leader of the largest democracy in the world, who is driving value proposition for the global south."

'New Delhi leaders' declaration is a Convergent consensus'

"The joint statement brought together everybody. New Delhi leaders' declaration is a Convergent consensus, rather than a divisive consensus... Excellent team of negotiators worked on this document...," sources added. "In the Russia-Ukraine paragraphs, one can see a path pivoting how Russia and Ukarian issue needs to be looked at going forward," they added.

"History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonious future. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation," Modi said later on X.

37-page declaration

The announcement about a consensus on the 37-page declaration and its subsequent adoption was made by Prime Minister Modi at the start of the second session on the opening day of the two-day summit of the grouping of major developed and developing countries. It came hours after India circulated a new text to the member countries to describe the Ukraine conflict.

The G20 leaders also condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for strengthening of efforts to increase the effectiveness of international cooperation to deny terrorist groups safe haven, freedom of operations as well as financial, material or political support. On other issues, the G20 grouping strongly deplored all acts of religious hatred against persons, religious symbols and holy books. They emphasised the freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly.

