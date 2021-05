Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia succumbs to Covid; PM Modi, CM Gehlot pay tributes

Image Source : TWITTER.COM/GOVINDDOTASRA Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia passed away

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89. The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi in his condolence tweet said, "In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise. "Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning, Gehlot tweeted. He said Pahadia's death is a personal loss for him.

The state government has announced a one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast. A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia, whose funeral will be held with state honour the same day.

