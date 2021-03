Image Source : ANI Massive fire breaks out at a godown in Pune's Bibvewadi, six fire tenders rushed

A massive fire broke out a godown in the Bibvewadi area of Pune Wednesday afternoon. At least six fire engines have been rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

The blaze is now under control. No casualty has been reported so far.

