Female, male government employees can avail 730 days of child care leave: Centre in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that female and male government employees are now eligible for 730 days of child care leave.

"Female government servant and single male govt servants appointed to the civil services and posts in connection with affairs of the Union, are eligible for child care leave (CCL) under Rule 43-C of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 for a maximum period of seven hundred and thirty days during the entire service for taking care of two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18 years and no age limit in case of differently-abled child," the minister said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

In March 2022, the Ministry of Personnel had said that female government servants were eligible for 730 days of CCL for not more than three spells in a calendar year. In the case of a single government servant, the CCL can be extended upto six spells in a calendar year.

As per regulations, CCL cannot be ordinarily granted during the probation period of a government worker except in cases of certain extreme situations.

Under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, a woman is granted no less than six months (180 days) of maternity leave after her pregnancy, which can be extended upto 45 days in case of an abortion or miscarriage.

Male employees are entitled to 15-day leave within six months of birth or adoption. Fathers with less than two surviving children or adopting a child less than a year old can avail paternity leave for 15 days within six months of the adoption.

