'Delhi Chalo' call: 3 Union ministers to hold talks with protesting farmer leaders today

Three Union ministers - Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai deployed by the Modi government to find a solution to end ongoing protests by the farmers over a host of demands, including guaranteed MSP will hold the second round of talks with protesting farmer union leaders on Monday.
The first meeting with the three Union ministers was held on February 8 in which a detailed discussion took place with the leaders of farmer organisations.
Meanwhile, the government intensified initiatives to stop farmers who in a large number marched for Delhi from mainly Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana calling their agitation - 'Delhi Chalo' march. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday said the Centre has invited them for a meeting to discuss their demands on February 12.
He said three Union ministers will arrive in Chandigarh on February 12 to hold talks with a deputation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The meeting will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26.
Pandher also shared the letter inviting them to hold the talks in Chandigarh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who coordinated with the farmer leaders for arranging the meeting, had also participated in it. After the meeting, the farmer leaders had said the central ministers had assured them that they would hold a second round of the meeting soon.
The farmer leaders had said their proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 still stood.
Mann though had said that the ministers and farmer leaders agreed on many things, including the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the previous agitation against the now-repealed farm laws and strict punishment for fake seeds and chemicals.
