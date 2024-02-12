'Delhi Chalo' call: 3 Union ministers to hold talks with protesting farmer leaders today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police barricades were put up at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana)

Three Union ministers - Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai deployed by the Modi government to find a solution to end ongoing protests by the farmers over a host of demands, including guaranteed MSP will hold the second round of talks with protesting farmer union leaders on Monday.

The first meeting with the three Union ministers was held on February 8 in which a detailed discussion took place with the leaders of farmer organisations.

Meanwhile, the government intensified initiatives to stop farmers who in a large number marched for Delhi from mainly Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana calling their agitation - 'Delhi Chalo' march. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday said the Centre has invited them for a meeting to discuss their demands on February 12.

He said three Union ministers will arrive in Chandigarh on February 12 to hold talks with a deputation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The meeting will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26.

Pandher also shared the letter inviting them to hold the talks in Chandigarh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who coordinated with the farmer leaders for arranging the meeting, had also participated in it. After the meeting, the farmer leaders had said the central ministers had assured them that they would hold a second round of the meeting soon.

The farmer leaders had said their proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 still stood.

Mann though had said that the ministers and farmer leaders agreed on many things, including the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the previous agitation against the now-repealed farm laws and strict punishment for fake seeds and chemicals.

Delhi Traffic Police advisory ahead of farmers' protest

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed farmers' protest, alerting commuters about restrictions on movement of vehicles at three borders of the national capital. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions/diversions will be imposed from Monday for commercial vehicles. Traffic restrictions/diversions will be imposed at Singhu Border from Monday for commercial vehicles and from Tuesday for all type of vehicles, it said.

Interstate buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra, it said.

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 are suggested to take exit number-2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki, the advisory stated.

"The HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road," it read.

Cars and light goods vehicles intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat Karnal etc. via NH-44 are suggested to take exit from exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two lane stretch to MCD toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat in Haryana.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Qatar releases 8 Indian Navy veterans jailed on espionage charges, 7 return to India | VIDEO