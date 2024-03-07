Faridabad Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Faridabad Lok Sabha Election 2024

Faridabad Lok Sabha Election 2024: Faridabad is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana. The state has 10 parliamentary seats. The Faridabad seat comprises nine Assembly segments including Hathin, Hodal, Palwal, Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Ballabgarh, Faridabad and Tigaon. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP's Ram Chander Bainda represented the Faridabad constituency three times consecutively in 1996, 1998 and 1999. Congress leader Avtar Singh Bhadana also won the seat thrice in 1991, 2004 and 2009.

Faridabad Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 20,71,816 voters in the Faridabad constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 11,42,838 voters were male and 9,28,931 were female voters. 47 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,828 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Faridabad in 2019 was 6,040 (5,832 were men and 208 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Faridabad constituency was 17,40,352. Out of this, 9,69,407 voters were male and 7,70,945 were female voters. No voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 261 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Faridabad in 2014 was 4,029 (2,664 were men and 1,365 were women).

Faridabad 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar won the seat for the second time in a row with a massive margin of 6,38,239 votes. He was polled 9,13,222 votes with a vote share of 68.76%. He defeated Congress leader Avtar Singh Bhadana who got 2,74,983 votes (20.70%). The total number of valid votes polled was 13,27,295. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Mandhir Maan stood third with 86,752 votes (6.53%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar won the seat for the first time. He was polled 6,52,516 votes with a vote share of 57.70%. Congress candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana got 1,85,643 votes (16.42%) and was the runner-up. Gurjar defeated Bhadana by a margin of 4,66,873 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,30,725. INLD candidate RK Anand came third with 1,32,472 votes (11.71%) and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Purshotam Dagar was in the fourth position with 67,355 votes (5.96%).

Faridabad Past Winners

Avtar Singh Bhadana (Congress): 2009

Avtar Singh Bhadana (Congress): 2004

Ram Chander Bainda (BJP): 1999

Ram Chander Bainda (BJP): 1998

Ram Chander Bainda (BJP): 1996

Avtar Singh Bhadana (Congress): 1991

Bhajan Lal (Congress): 1989

Chaudhary Rahim Khan (Congress): 1984

Tayyab Hussain (Congress): 1980

Dharam Vir Vasisht (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 4,986 voters (0.38%) opted for NOTA in the Faridabad constituency. In 2014, 3,328 voters (0.29%) opted for NOTA in the Faridabad constituency.

Faridabad Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 13,27,295 or 64.06%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,30,725 or 64.97%.

Faridabad Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 12 in the Faridabad constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 10 in Faridabad.

Faridabad Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,043 polling stations in the Faridabad constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,645 polling stations in the Faridabad constituency.