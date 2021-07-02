FACT CHECK: Govt giving Rs 4,000 assistance under Corona Care Fund? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : PIB PIB fact check on viral WhatsApp message.

A claim is being made on WhatsApp that the government is providing financial assistance of Rs 4,000 under the 'Corona Care Fund Scheme'. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has termed this claim absolutely fake.

Alerting the citizens not to fall prey to such claims, PIB said that it is being claimed in a message that under the 'Corona Care Fund Scheme', the Government of India will provide Rs 4,000 to everyone as financial assistance. This claim is fake as no such scheme is being run by the Government of India.

