Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Baramulla

An encounter broke out on Friday between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Yedipora in Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants. Meanwhile, an army officer was injured in the encounter. He has been taken to 92 Base Hospital here for treatment.

According to officials, the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on and additional forces have been rushed to the area, the officer said. The exchange of firing is going on, the officer said, adding additional forces have been rushed to the area.

(With inputs from PTI)

