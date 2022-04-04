Does Arvind Kejriwal visualise himself as India's PM? Here's what Delhi CM said | Exclusive

Highlights Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks exclusively to India TV

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Exclusive Interview: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke exclusively to India TV on Monday nearly a month after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered its emphatic win in the Punjab assembly elections. The party won won 92 out of 117 seats, much ahead of the majority mark of 59 seats.

India TV Senior Executive Editor Saurav Sharma quizzed AAP's national convener on a range of issues. In one such instance, Kejriwal was questioned on how he sees himself in the national politics to which he replied, "all political parties have robbed our nation all these years, it's high time now and these parties should mend their ways." "AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are ready to teach them," he added. With Congress in disarray, the AAP, which currently rules Delhi and Punjab, is looking to present an alternative to the voters.

Kejriwal, however, outrightly rejected any ambition to lead the nation as the country's prime minister. "Earlier I used to work for people living in slums, God gave me chance and today I am working as Delhi CM. God gave us another chance to lead Punjab and now we are working there too. We are consistently working for the people." "Clining to power just for the sake of politics is not my aim," Delhi CM added.

Notably, Kejriwal has virtually launched the campaign for the Assembly elections in BJP-ruled Gujarat, due in December this year. On Sunday, Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at the Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad.

Later in the day, they met the party's top leaders in the state, members of core committee and frontal organisations, where they discussed the AAP's state-level organisation and current political situation. The duo also held indoor meetings with the people associated with different political and social organisations as well as talented people from different walks of life. Among those who met the two chief ministers included some Congress leaders. They had started their Ahmedabad tour by visiting the Sabarmati Ashram and offering tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Later in the day, they had held a roadshow in the city's Nikol and Bapunagar locality with a large turnout of party members and supporters.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the BJP has been ruling since 1995.

