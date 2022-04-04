'...ek aur hai Rahul Gandhi': Kejriwal on factors working for BJP | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Highlights Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mocks former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Kejriwal was responding to what factors work for the BJP

On Punjab election win, Kejriwal said the results were beyong what they expected

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while responding to what factors work for the BJP in elections mocked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, responding to what factors work for the saffron party in elections including Hindutva, Nationalism, and PM Modi, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said, "...ek aur hai, Rahul Gandhi."

Kejriwal also spoke about AAP's massive victory in the Punjab assembly elections, his remarks on "The Kashmir Files' movie, and whether he has any ambition of becoming Prime Minister among other issues. READ MORE

Speaking on AAP's victory in the Punjab elections, Kejriwal said the results were beyond their expectations.

Kejriwal said people have trust in his party and that they are honest. The question is about our intent which is clear, he added.

Further speaking on the political situation in the country, Kejriwal said he has not come to defeat BJP or Congress but to make his country win.

ALSO READ | J&K: Terrorists fire upon Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in Shopian

Latest India News