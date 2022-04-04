Monday, April 04, 2022
     
'...ek aur hai Rahul Gandhi': Kejriwal on factors working for BJP | Exclusive

Mocking former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in an exclusive conversation with India TV, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is one of the factors that work for the BJP in elections.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2022 21:40 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Highlights

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mocks former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi
  • Kejriwal was responding to what factors work for the BJP
  • On Punjab election win, Kejriwal said the results were beyong what they expected

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while responding to what factors work for the BJP in elections mocked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, responding to what factors work for the saffron party in elections including Hindutva, Nationalism, and PM Modi, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said, "...ek aur hai, Rahul Gandhi."

Kejriwal also spoke about AAP's massive victory in the Punjab assembly elections, his remarks on "The Kashmir Files' movie, and whether he has any ambition of becoming Prime Minister among other issues. READ MORE

Speaking on AAP's victory in the Punjab elections, Kejriwal said the results were beyond their expectations.

Kejriwal said people have trust in his party and that they are honest. The question is about our intent which is clear, he added.

Further speaking on the political situation in the country, Kejriwal said he has not come to defeat BJP or Congress but to make his country win.

