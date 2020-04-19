DGCA directs airlines to stop taking flight bookings

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday directed all airlines to stop taking flight bookings after the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a circular for all airlines asking them to refrain from booking tickets. The circular by the Ministry of Civil Aviation states, 'It is brought to the notice of all that no decision to commence operation of domestic/international flights with effect from 4th of May 2020 has been taken yet.'

The Aviation regulator's direction comes a day after Air India announced to open international bookings from June 1 and opening some selected domestic routes from May 4.

However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified on Saturday that no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations so far. All the airlines have been advised the opening of flight ticket bookings only after the government's decision.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also shared on Twitter, "The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government."

