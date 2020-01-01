Image Source : PTI Delhi witnesses traffic congestion owing to New Year celebrations (Representational Image)

Delhi witnessed massive traffic snarls on Wednesday as as people stepped out for New Year celebrations, officials said. The Delhi Traffic Police has been constantly alerting commuters about the vehicular traffic through its official handle on Twitter to avoid any inconvenience. The Jai Singh road has been closed from both sides for traffic movement. People coming from Noida have been advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi since road no. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement, the officials said.

Vehicular movement was affected in North Delhi due to the breakdown of a truck on Prembari flyover, they said.

"Traffic movement is closed on Jai Singh road from Ashok road side due to heavy volume of vehicles," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

"Traffic will remain heavy from Raja Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to ongoing work by PWD. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.

