Delhi weather UPDATE: Dense fog grips NCR amid orange alert; several trains, flights delayed | CHECK DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Delhi weather UPDATE: Amid orange alert dense fog grips NCR; several trains, flights delayed | CHECK DETAILS

Delhi weather update : A thick layer of fog engulfed Delhi-NCR on Sunday (January 8). National capital recorded continuous severe cold wave like situation today as well.

Around 42 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog, informed Northern Railways.

Amid a cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9°C, Aya Nagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6°C while Lodhi Road recorded 2.8°C & Palam 5.2°C said IMD.

Image Source : INDIA TV.Delhi weather UPDATE: Dense fog grips NCR amid orange alert; several trains, flights delayed.

Trains delayed:

Several trains in north India delayed due to fog. "I came from Bihar's Patna and my train reached here late by 2-3 hours due to fog," said Dhananjay Kumar, a passenger at railway station.

Flights delayed:

Around 20 flights have been delayed at Delhi airport due to weather conditions. There was no flight diversion reported till 6:00 am, said an official at Delhi airport. Flights were majorly delayed due to severe fog and cold in the national capital.

"Visibility is very low at the airport amid the severe cold that we all have been experiencing," said a passengers waiting at the Delhi airport.

IMD orange ALERT:

The IMD warned of an impact on agriculture, livestock, water supply, transport and the power sector at some places. The weatherman also said frostbite can occur due to a prolonged exposure to cold and that one should not ignore shivering- the first sign that the body is losing heat- and should stay indoors.

"Eat vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables and drink sufficient warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity. Avoid or limit outdoor activities," it said in an advisory.

The Met office has issued an "orange" alert for certain parts of north India, including Delhi, for Sunday, warning that dense fog, cold day and cold wave conditions will persist.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over some areas in Rajasthan and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on December 8 (Sunday)," it said. However, slight relief is likely after a couple of days under the influence of back-to-back western disturbances, the IMD said.

In the plains, the Met office declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or when it is 10 degrees Celsius and 4.5 notches below normal. A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches. A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal.

Weather warning -KNOW ABOUT COLOUR CODES:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings:

Green (no action needed) Yellow (watch and stay updated) Orange (be prepared) Red (take action)

In the plains, the Met office declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to four degrees Celsius or when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees or below and is 4.5 notches below the normal.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal is more than 6.4 degrees. A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below the normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below the normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below the normal.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi weather update: At 1.5°C capital colder than Uttarakhand; IMD issues orange alert for Sunday

ALSO READ: Delhi weather UPDATE: Severe cold wave, dense fog in NCR; over 30 trains running late

Latest India News