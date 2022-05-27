Friday, May 27, 2022
     
  • Use of drones will rise in sectors such as agriculture, sports, defence and disaster management: PM Modi after inaugurating Drone Festival
  • NSA Ajit Doval discusses situation in Afghanistan and region with his regional counterparts at 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan
  4. Delhi: Light rain likely today; maximum temperature to hover around 38 °C

The Met department has predicted overcast conditions with the possibility of light rains during the day.

New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2022 10:30 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE)

A rainbow appears in the sky over Rajpath, in New Delhi. 

Highlights

  • Delhi's minimum temp settles at 25.5 deg C
  • Delhi's air quality index at 9 am was 176, which is in the 'moderate' category

Delhi weather: The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday morning was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, while the weather department predicted overcast conditions with the possibility of light rains during the day. 

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 66 per cent. Delhi's air quality index at 9 am was 176, which is in the 'moderate' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read | Cloudy skies keep mercury in check in Delhi, no heatwave forecast for another week

