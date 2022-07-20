Wednesday, July 20, 2022
     
Delhi weather: Afternoon rains give national capital region respite from sweltering heat

The weather department had issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi today.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2022 14:42 IST
Delhi weather, Delhi weather news, Delhi rain, Delhi rains, Delhi monsoon, Delhi weather today, Delh
Image Source : PTI Afternoon rains give national capital region respite from sweltering heat

Delhi weather: Heavy downpour lashed parts of Delhi-NCR today afternoon, bringing the much-needed respite from the heat. Heavy rains and thunderstorms were seen in parts of the national capital region. The city had been reeling under muggy weather conditions for the last several days and today's rains provided much-needed relief to people who were seen enjoying the showers.

The weather department had issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to heavy rain in Delhi on Wednesday. Generally cloudy sky, moderate rain or thundershowers are predicted in the city over the next three days. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days. 

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Early morning downpour brings respite from heat, weather turns pleasant

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 189.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 201 mm since the start of the monsoon season on June 1. After a relatively dry June, the capital has logged 165.1 mm of precipitation against a normal of 126.9 in July so far.

But most of the rains in July came on the first day (117.2 mm). The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 30 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday. However, other weather stations have recorded light to moderate rainfall on several occasions this month. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Morning remains humid, downpour likely in city again

