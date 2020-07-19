Delhi Traffic ALERT: Heavy rain causes waterlogging across capital. List of areas to be avoided

Image Source : PTI A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi. A tempo driver died due to drowning of his vehicle at the underpass.

Heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR region including Noida, Gurugram on Sunday morning, causing severe water-logging in many parts of the city. The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains that led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought traffic to a standstill at key stretches in the city. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, jams were reported from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, at Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and near Mundka metro station due to heavy waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 74.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. As several key roads witnessed waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a list of waterlogged roads/areas. Take a look.

Delhi traffic alert: Waterlogging reported at following places

Minto Road under Railway Bridge GTK Depot(both carriageway) Azadpur underpass(both carriageway) Guru Nanak Chowk (JLN Marg) South Avenue Road Pul Prahladpur Underpass on M B Road New Delhi Railway Station Paharganj side Azad Market towards Kishanganj, under railway bridge Near Prembari Pul, Ring Road Kanjhawala-Karala Road near Begumpur Moolchand underpass, Lajpat Nagar towards AIIMS Batra Hospital

Traffic in the National Capital has also been disrupted at many places as trees at various places fell down due to early morning thunderstorms, heavy downpour.

List of areas where traffic has been affected due to the falling of trees

Near Malcha Market Near Cyber Crime office Near Deepali Chowk Shivaji Stadium towards Gol Market in front of Polic Clinic Jalebi Chowk Jwalaheri Market Aurobindo Marg at Dilip Singh cut Aurobindo Chowk towards Safdarjung Road Shanti Van towards Subhash Marg Hansraj Gupta Marg Hindu Rao roundabout towards Baraf Khana roundabout Mathura Road near Supreme Court gate no.8

