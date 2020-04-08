Wednesday, April 08, 2020
     
Delhi Police constable, deployed at airport, tests positive for coronavirus

A police constable in the Delhi Police today tested positive for the coronavirus. The 44-year-old cop was deployed at the Delhi Airport. On being testing positive for the infection, he was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital. His family members will also be brought to hospital tomorrow for tests.

New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2020 22:54 IST
"Today a PCR call was received at Rohini control room at 3.41 pm that a 44-year-old constable who was posted at Delhi Airport, has tested positive for #COVID19. He has been taken to Lok Nayak Hospital. His family members will be brought to hospital tomorrow for tests," the Delhi Police said in a statement today. 

