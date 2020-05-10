Sky turns dark as rain, dust storm sweeps Delhi-Noida

Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
Strong winds whipped up dust storms across Delhi and Noida area turning the sky dark on Sunday afternoon.

New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2020 12:04 IST
Strong winds whipped up dust storms across Delhi and Noida area turning the sky dark on Sunday afternoon. The visibility dipped as winds brought rain along with them. The temperature also plunged due to the rain followed by a dust storm. The change in weather has been seen in areas stretching from Noida all the way to Rajouri Garden in the heart of West Delhi. 

 

