Sky turns dark as rain, dust storm sweeps Delhi-Noida

Image Source : SID MAMTANY Sky turns dark as rain, dust storm sweep Delhi-Noida

Strong winds whipped up dust storms across Delhi and Noida area turning the sky dark on Sunday afternoon. The visibility dipped as winds brought rain along with them. The temperature also plunged due to the rain followed by a dust storm. The change in weather has been seen in areas stretching from Noida all the way to Rajouri Garden in the heart of West Delhi.

Strong winds in #Noida #rain sky has turned dark. Temperature has dropped pleasantly. pic.twitter.com/cqclKjSqJZ — Sidhant Mamtany (@SidMamtany) May 10, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage