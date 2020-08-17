Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro starts casting work of U-girders for Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor (Representational Image)

The Delhi Metro on Monday commenced the casting work of U-girders which would be installed on 4.2-km elevated section of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor under its Phase-IV project, officials said. This stretch includes construction of four elevated stations, namely, Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Devoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket-G, on the 22 km-long corridor.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today commenced the casting work of U-girders which would be installed on 4.2-km elevated section of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor under Phase-IV," the DMRC said in a statement on Monday.

This portion also includes construction of a "six-lane elevated flyover (double deck system)" from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar and one underpass at Saket-G, it said.

After construction of this section, the Mehrauli Badarpur Road will become signal-free from Sangam Vihar to Saket. A ramp will facilitate seamless traffic movement from Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to M B Road, and an underpass will facilitate smooth movement of traffic from M B Road towards the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, officials said.

The casting work is being done at the casting yard for this section, located at Pushp Vihar. With this, the construction work on all three priority corridors of Phase-IV has gained pace despite severe crunch of workforce due to the ongoing pandemic and various other lockdown-related constraints, the statement said.

These U-girders, 28 m in length, will be subsequently installed on this corridor.

On the R K Ashram-Janakpuri West metro corridor also, 28 m-long U-girders are being installed. On the Noida-Greater Noida section, 27 m-long U-girders have been installed, the DMRC said.

