With 381 new Covid cases, Delhi reports lowest daily count since mid-March; positivity rate 0.5%

Delhi on Sunday reported 381 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since March 15. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.29 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,591. As many as 34 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.5 percent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 76,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

On Saturday, the city had recorded 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent. The day before, Delhi had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,29,244 in the national capital, including 13,98,764 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 5,889, of which 2,327 are in home isolation.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced various relaxations on Saturday, allowing Delhi Metro trains to operate with 50 per cent capacity and shops in markets and malls to reopen on odd-even basis from June 7 as he asserted that the city's economy needs to be revived in view of improving COVID-19 situation.

The government also allowed all standalone and neighbourhood shops to function, implying that liquor vends will reopen from Monday when all the new relaxations will come into force in the national capital.

(With PTI Inputs)

