Delhi liquor scam: '100-cr given by liquor giants to AAP to be used for elections,' claims BJP

Delhi liquor scam: The fight between the BJP and the AAP refuses to die down over the alleged liquor scam issue in the national capital. The BJP on Thursday presented supposedly 'new evidence' to establish AAP's role in the alleged scam - a sting operation video. The CBI raided Sisodia's residence here last month after the agency registered an FIR to probe alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.

While addressing a press conference, the BJP aired a sting operation that claims to show proof of AAP’s complicity in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. The sting aired by BJP claims that a total amount of Rs 100-cr was given by liquor giants to AAP in cash, to be used for elections in Goa or Punjab. It also claims AAP's policy killed small retailers & only let giants live. License earlier for Rs 10 lakh, was brought up to Rs 5-cr so no small player exists. Govt was not getting money from retailers, only wholesalers, so they stopped fixing a quota for wholesalers, it claimed.

The sting aired by BJP further claimed that while earlier commission for wholesaler/supplier was approximately 5 per cent, it was now made 12 per cent. The same policy was applied in Punjab but at 10 per cent rather than 12.

Reacting to the video, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia termed the BJP's "sting operation" on the alleged Delhi excise policy scam a "joke."

