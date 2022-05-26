Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena inspects CP-Airport stretch, calls for aesthetic overhaul

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Connaught Place area in New Delhi.

Hours after taking the oath of office on Thursday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena hit the streets and conducted a field visit from posh Connaught Place to the airport area and emphasised on "complete aesthetic overhaul" of the entire stretch, officials said.

The Delhi LG inspected stretches on Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur, Mehram Nagar and Mandi House roundabout among other places and stressed the need for coordination among different government agencies for infrastructure upgrade and enhancing beauty of the national capital, according to a statement issued by the Raj Niwas.

"The LG directed the officials concerned to take necessary action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure, including roads, footpaths, street lights and signage. He emphasised on ensuring all round cleanliness, timely desilting of drains, greening of roadsides and maintenance of the central verges," the statement read.

After being sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor, Saxena said, "I want to tell each citizen of Delhi that I will work in the capacity of a local guardian rather than as LG. You will see me less in Raj Niwas and more on the roads."

He stressed upon the need "to build Delhi as a global city" with effective cooperation of government and civil society.

The LG instructed officials to come up with a "concrete and comprehensive plan of action with fixed timelines" through coordination among different department and agencies.

"During the inspection, the LG emphasised on a complete aesthetic overhaul of the entire stretch from Connaught Place to the airport," a senior official told PTI.

Saxena undertook a field visit from Connaught Place to the airport area and emphasised on the "need for coordination" among different government agencies and urban local bodies for upgrading of city infrastructure and beautification of the city, the statement said.

Saxena was accompanied by the Delhi chief secretary, New Delhi Municipal Council chairman, DDA vice chairman, commissioner of MCD and other senior officials of various departments.

The LG laid special emphasis on horticultural overhaul of the entire stretch by "planting suitable all-weather flowering plants and aesthetical landscaping" including with step gardens and water fountains.

He also laid stress on the use of recycled drain water for the purpose of greening dry stretches and complete collection and disposal of garbage to ensure sanitation and cleanliness.

Saxena on Thursday also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Paid homage to Bapu at #Rajghat after taking oath as Lt. Governor of Delhi. The Mahatma's ideals will always guide my thoughts and actions as I proceed further in discharging my duties and fulfilling my responsibilities," the Delhi LG tweeted.

