Delhi: LG launches indirect attack on Kejriwal, asks MCD to take action against 'elements misleading people'

In his statement today, Delhi LG VK Saxena has asked the civic body to take legal action against 'elements' misleading people. This comes amidst AAP's allegations that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning new garbage dumping sites in the city while it is actually failing to clear 'mountains' of filth at existing three landfills.

Sharpening its attack on the MCD and BJP, AAP criticized them for the 'lack of sanitation' in Delhi and 'garbage mountains' at landfill sites in Bhalaswa, Okhla and Ghazipur. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site on the 27th of this month and claimed that the MCD was planning to develop 16 more landfill sites in the city.

Taking to Twitter Saxena responded that 'not a single' new dumping site is being planned in the city. He also mentioned how the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has cleared 26.1 lakh metric ton of waste in last four months and height of garbage mounds came down by 10-15 metres. "Contrary to false claims by some people with partisan vested interests, NOT A SINGLE NEW DUMPING SITE IS PLANNED by MCD in the City," LG Saxena tweeted.

"Have instructed MCD to take strict legal action against elements who mislead Delhi," the LG stated in another tweet. In response to the Delhi CM's comments, the MCD too said yesterday that there was no plan to create any new landfill sites in the city.



Delhi State Election Commission has started preparations for elections to 250 MCD wards. The elections are set to be held in December this year. Delhi generates around 11,000 metric tons of garbage, a significant part of which is dumped in the three landfill sites at Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla.

(With inputs from PTI)

