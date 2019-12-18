Improved ATC tower, thermal imaging cameras: Delhi's IGI Airport prepares for fog season

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Delhi's IGI Airport prepares for fog season, low visibility period

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital is preparing for winter spell, which brings along challenges like fog and low visibility. Delhi is likely to witness immense coldwave from December 20 onwards, while the second wave is predicted around December 26. According to the Delhi International Airport Ltd, new techniques are being introduced to manage flight operations safely during reduced visibility conditions.

New state-of-the-art ATC tower, thermal imaging cameras and first-of-its-kind 24X7 social media command centre have enhanced its capabilities to manage operations at times when there is dense fog, Delhi International Airport Ltd, the firm which operates the IGI airport said.

Other plans to deal with foggy weather conditions at Delhi Airport include 139 parking stands equipped with aeronautical ground lightning (AGL) system and a dedicated senior team to deal with situations arising due to low visibility.

"This year, Delhi Airport has launched 24X7 social media command centre, to assist the passengers with real time and requisite information during the fog situation," DIAL said in a statement.

"The new ATC Tower, which became operational in September, would also help airlines and air traffic controllers significantly in operating flights during poor visibility conditions."

Apart from these, DIAL said that all stakeholders work in close coordination during the fog to ensure minimal inconvenience to the passengers.

"At the social media command centre, we have deployed cutting-edge technology and dedicated team to monitor online conversation and provide resolution," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL), told reporters.

He added that as pilots have limited view from the cockpit, follow-me services -- vehicles equipped with GPS-based navigational system driven by "trained professionals" -- would be provided to facilitate aircraft movement under low visibility conditions.

