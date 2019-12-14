Image Source : FILE 2 Delhi airport ground staffers injured in lightning strike (Representational image)

Two ground staffers suffered injuries after lightning struck close to a plane that was ready to depart from a runway at the Delhi airport, police said on Friday. The lightning struck as the plane was about to depart at around 8.50 pm on Thursday, police said, adding the two men working on the ground suffered injuries due to it, a police official said.

The men were rushed to a private hospital and are stated to be stable, he said. The passengers were deplaned and an official said damage, if any, to the plane will be ascertained later.

ALSO READ | Tourist dies, wife hurt in lightning strike at Goa beach