Tamil Nadu elections: Vijay promises Rs 2,500 per month for women under 60 years, six free LPG cylinders

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK0 chief Vijay on Thursday released his party's manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, announcing a series of welfare measures aimed at women and economically weaker sections.

What did Vijay announce?

Speaking at the manifesto release, Vijay said, "TVK has adopted honest administration as its ideology. That is why we say that even our party’s first election manifesto is an assurance of honesty. We will not mislead like Stalin. We are not making any hurried manifesto filled with empty promises to the people. We had said that DMK and others are all the same, right?

Take the election manifestos released by both sides and compare them. If one or two points were similar, it would still be fine. But do you know what they have done? If one promises Rs 10,000, the other offers a ₹8,000 coupon. If one offers a refrigerator, the other gives a token to buy a refrigerator... In this way, both of them have presented the same election manifesto, merely changing the name and the colour... They are just groups of ideologies under the same umbrella. But we will never deceive people like these two corrupt groups."

As part of the key promises, Vijay said women below 60 years of age would receive Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance. He also assured that every family would be provided with six free LPG cylinders annually.

To support women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, the TVK chief further promised assistance for marriage, including 8 grams of gold and a quality silk saree. He also promised to establish an AI Ministry, an AI University, and an AI City, while assuring corruption-free and efficient governance if voted to power.

"To support every college student, a collateral-free loan guarantee of up to Rs 20 lakh for education loans from undergraduate to doctoral studies will be provided. We will provide free competitive exam coaching powered by AI. Every graduate youth registered with employment offices will receive Rs 5,000 per month. An annual provision of 5 lakh internships, with a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month for graduates and Rs 8,000 per month for ITI and diploma holders, will be provided... An increased pension of Rs 3,000 per month will be provided for senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities," said the TVK chief.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026

The voting in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for April 23 in a single phase, while the vote counting will happen on May 4. According to the latest voter list, the state has approximately 5.67 crore registered voters. Out of the 234 total Assembly constituencies, 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.

The main parties competing in these elections include the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Kongu (TVK), and the Indian National Congress.

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