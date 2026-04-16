'Women are ready to move from Panchayats to Parliament': PM Modi on women quota bill

New Delhi:

A key discussion on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill began in Parliament on Thursday, marking a significant moment in India's legislative history. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country is "about to take a new direction" with this landmark legislation. He added that the bill should ideally have been passed 25 to 30 years ago and said it was a matter of privilege for his government to present it now.

In a pointed message to the Opposition, PM Modi said that anyone who opposes the Women's Reservation Bill will face electoral setbacks. "If you oppose this bill, the country will not forgive you. If you support it, you will avoid losses... This is my friendly advice to those who want to politicise the issue," he added. The Prime Minister also urged all political parties to come together and ensure the smooth passage of the bill, emphasising that collective support will benefit everyone.

Women ready to move from Panchayats to Parliament

Speaking emotionally about his own background, the Prime Minister said, “I come from a very backward community and it is my responsibility to take every section of society forward. Women now want to move from panchayats to Parliament." He stressed that empowering women through political representation is essential for a stronger and more inclusive India.