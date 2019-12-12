17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lash city

Image Source : PTI Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Thursday

As heavy rains lashed New Delhi and surrounding areas, air traffic was impacted and 17 flights had to be diverted. Operations at the airport had to be briefly suspended, said PTI quoting an official. Air India and Vistara were among the carriers whose services were affected. Delhi Airport advised passengers to contact individual airlines to know more.

Update issued at 2200 hours : Due to heavy rains and

strong wind, some flight operations at #DelhiAirport are impacted. For further

info, get in touch with the airline concerned. Any inconvenience caused

to flyers is regretted. #DelhiRains — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 12, 2019

In a tweet, Air India said it has diverted at least two flights to Jaipur, and few others have been held up at the Delhi airport due to "heavy rains and consequent congestion".

Five flights of Vistara have been diverted to Ahmedabad and one to Amristar due to bad weather in Delhi, according to a tweet.

The national capital, where the temperature is getting colder, received heavy rains late in the evening.

(With PTI inputs)

