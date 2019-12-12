Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lash city

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lash city

As heavy rains lashed New Delhi and surrounding areas, air traffic was impacted and 17 flights had to be diverted.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2019 23:10 IST
Delhi rains flights diverted
Image Source : PTI

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Thursday

As heavy rains lashed New Delhi and surrounding areas, air traffic was impacted and 17 flights had to be diverted. Operations at the airport had to be briefly suspended, said PTI quoting an official. Air India and Vistara were among the carriers whose services were affected. Delhi Airport advised passengers to contact individual airlines to know more.

In a tweet, Air India said it has diverted at least two flights to Jaipur, and few others have been held up at the Delhi airport due to "heavy rains and consequent congestion".

Five flights of Vistara have been diverted to Ahmedabad and one to Amristar due to bad weather in Delhi, according to a tweet.

The national capital, where the temperature is getting colder, received heavy rains late in the evening. 

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read | Heavy rains, thunderstorm in Delhi

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News