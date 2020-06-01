Image Source : PTI Delhi govt lifts restrictions on number of passengers in auto, e-rickshaw, private 4 wheelers

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that in line with the guidelines issued by the Central government, the Delhi govt had decided to lift restrictions on the number of travellers/passengers allowed in private vehicles, and other public transports like autos and e-rickshaws.

"We were getting suggestions that restrictions of people travelling in autos and e-rickshaws was creating problems of practicality. Because the Centre has not issued any notice on this, the Delhi govt has decided to lift these restricts. Same goes for private 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers," Kejriwal said.

On 2-wheelers, a person can now ride pillion, which was earlier prohibited.



Kejriwal also announced the opening of barber shops and salons in the national capital. He said that all market shops can now open without any odd-even system.

