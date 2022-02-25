Delhi reports 460 fresh Covid-19 today, two deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi had on Thursday reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, and six deaths.

Delhi reported 460 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday and two deaths, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate dropped to 0.81 per cent in the national capital.

With this, the national capital's infection tally increased to 18,58,614 and the death toll climbed to 26,117, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,984, it said.

Delhi had on Thursday reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, and six deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Also Read | Delhi schools to resume physical classes from April 1

Latest India News