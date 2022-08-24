Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kejriwal launches 97 electric buses in Delhi, says 300 such will ply on roads by September

Delhi electric buses launched: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched 97 electric buses today, and claimed that 300 such buses will ply on Delhi roads by September. With the new addition today, the number of electric buses in Delhi rose to 249. These electric buses are clean fuel public transport vehicles from Tata Motors inducted under Delhi Transport Corporation (DTV).

This comes after Kejriwal had flagged off another 150 electric buses earlier this year. These electric buses will operate besides the 102 units already plying on Delhi roads.

According to DTC officials, the electric buses were bought under the Centre's FAME-II scheme. The state government also aims to add 2000 more electric buses soon. With the flag-off of these electric buses, the overall number of buses in Delhi’s fleet will increase to 7,300. Currently, DTC has 3670 buses and around 3033 are under Cluster services.

In May this year, one of the 150 new electric buses, inducted in DTC's fleet, broke down owing to increase in the vehicle's temperature beyond the specified limit, hours after being flagged off from the Indraprastha Depot. The Delhi Transport Corporation, however, said the bus stopped because of an in-built security feature and was put back on the road within two hours after a team attended to it.

