Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor | All you need to know about the project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore on Saturday in Dehradun. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of eleven development projects.

The eleven projects include the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) which will be built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore. It will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours.

Speaking on the inauguration of a bridge across River Ganga next to the Laksham Jhula, Sunil Thapiyal, said, "This will boost the tourism in the state and the people of Uttarakhand are very happy and grateful to our PM Modi."

Delhi-Dehradun Economic corridor: Key Points

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) is being built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 meters and over 400 water recharge points.

The Greenfield alignment project from Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor connecting Halgoa, Saharanpur to Bhadrabad, Haridwar will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 2000 crore.

The highway will have seven major interchanges, connecting Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut, and Baraut.

The corridor will provide seamless connectivity and reduce travel time from Delhi to Haridwar as well.

Among the environment-friendly features of the corridor, it will have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement.

A 340-meter long tunnel near DatKaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife and multiple animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions.

The development of this corridor is expected to boost the overall economy of the region. This project will provide seamless connectivity and reduce logistics costs.

It will facilitate larger connectedness between economically important production and consumption centres and generate ample employment opportunities, both direct and indirect.

The construction of the corridor will give impetus to the development of tourism, especially in Haridwar which is a popular tourist destination, in the project-covered areas and all-around development of the states.

