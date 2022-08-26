Delhi logs 620 new Covid cases today, 11% lesser than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The positivity rate was recorded at 3.74 per cent

Delhi reported 620 new infections on Friday and two deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The new cases came as 16,579 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The positivity rate was recorded at 3.74 per cent, data showed.

On Thursday, the national capital had logged 702 fresh infections and four deaths.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,97,674, while the death toll rose to 26,448, it said. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 945 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent, and six fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 3,206, down from 3,654 the previous day. As many as 2,256 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 356 are occupied, it said.

There are 225 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

