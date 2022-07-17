Sunday, July 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Milestone! India crosses 2 billion Covid-19 vaccination mark in 18 months

Milestone! India crosses 2 billion Covid-19 vaccination mark in 18 months

Covid-19 vaccines in India: The data showed that 82 per cent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have also been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3 while 68 per cent have got both the first and second dose.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2022 12:55 IST
Covid-19, coivd vaccination, India Covid, covid-19, covid-19 vaccination, covishield, corbevax, cova
Image Source : PTI Health workers administer a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai.

Covid-19 vaccines in India: India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 200-crore mark on Sunday. 

According to the health ministry data, 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated. The data showed that 82 per cent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have also been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3 while 68 per cent have got both the first and second dose.

 

Also Read | India calls out the West, says food grains shouldn’t go the way of COVID vaccines

Related Stories
India completes a year of COVID-19 vaccination drive; PM Modi salutes doctors, health workers

India completes a year of COVID-19 vaccination drive; PM Modi salutes doctors, health workers

India's first homegrown mRNA vaccine to be tested amid Omicron spike: Official sources

India's first homegrown mRNA vaccine to be tested amid Omicron spike: Official sources

Covaxin to be evaluated as COVID-19 vaccine candidate in US, says Bharat Biotech

Covaxin to be evaluated as COVID-19 vaccine candidate in US, says Bharat Biotech

Canada authorises first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

Canada authorises first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

In a much better position to fight pandemic, says PM Modi as vaccination for 12-14 age group begins

In a much better position to fight pandemic, says PM Modi as vaccination for 12-14 age group begins

No impact on efficacy and safety of Covaxin: Bharat Biotech after WHO suspension

No impact on efficacy and safety of Covaxin: Bharat Biotech after WHO suspension

Bharat Biotech says upgrading Covaxin facilities as WHO suspends vaccine supplies

Bharat Biotech says upgrading Covaxin facilities as WHO suspends vaccine supplies

Bharat Biotech to soon rectify issues raised by WHO on Covaxin, say sources

Bharat Biotech to soon rectify issues raised by WHO on Covaxin, say sources

Covishield, Covaxin prices slashed to Rs 225 per dose ahead of booster shots drive

Covishield, Covaxin prices slashed to Rs 225 per dose ahead of booster shots drive

Pvt hospitals can charge up to Rs 150 as service charge for Covid-19 precaution dose: Centre

Pvt hospitals can charge up to Rs 150 as service charge for Covid-19 precaution dose: Centre

China's zero Covid tolerance strategy fails! Vaccine efficacy under scanner as record cases surface

China's zero Covid tolerance strategy fails! Vaccine efficacy under scanner as record cases surface

As Covid cases rise, Delhi government makes booster doses free for 18-59 age group

As Covid cases rise, Delhi government makes booster doses free for 18-59 age group

Covid vaccines for kids under 5: Pfizer says 3 shots '80% effective in preventing virus'

Covid vaccines for kids under 5: Pfizer says 3 shots '80% effective in preventing virus'

Also Read | Over 13.3 lakh precaution doses of Covid vaccines administered to beneficiaries in 18-59 age group

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News