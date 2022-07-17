Milestone! India crosses 2 billion Covid-19 vaccination mark in 18 months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Health workers administer a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai.

Covid-19 vaccines in India: India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 200-crore mark on Sunday.

According to the health ministry data, 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated. The data showed that 82 per cent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have also been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3 while 68 per cent have got both the first and second dose.

