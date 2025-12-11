Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 65 points, Nifty starts in green post Fed rate cut by 25 bps Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 18.5 points at 25,955.50, compared to the previous close of 25,974.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in green on Thursday, December 11, 2025, after US stocks rallied following the Federal Reserve rate cut by 25 basis points. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 65.48 points to start the session at 84,456.75, the Nifty added 13.4 points to open at 25,771.40. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,391.27 and the Nifty 50 at 25,758. The broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap added 15.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index shed 5.74 points or 0.01 per cent, to trade at 50,299.96.

In early trade, 896 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,380 were trading in the red. One hundred eight stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 18.5 points at 25,955.50, compared to the previous close of 25,974.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak on December 10 and offloaded equities of Rs 1,651.06 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and added equities worth Rs 3,752.31 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in the red after US stocks rose to the edge following the Federal Reserve cut. While Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 512.80 points or 1.01 per cent to trade at 50,080, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 13.78 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 24.23 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index too was down by 17.78 points or 0.72per cent.