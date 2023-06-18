Defence Ministry to hold two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ to brainstorm on various critical issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Defence Ministry to hold two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’

Defence Ministry's Chintan Shivir: The Defence Ministry will hold a two-day brainstorming session starting Monday in which issues pertaining to national security, boosting domestic defence production, and issues relating to serving and retired armed forces personnel will be discussed. According to a statement by the Ministry, issues and challenges confronted by different departments will be discussed in the national capital during the 'chintan shivir' on June 19 and 20.

Issues to be discussed in Chintan Shivir

The Department of Defence, military affairs, defence production, and ex-servicemen welfare have marked various themes on which the experts of the subjects will share their views with the officials of the Defence Ministry.

Issues which will be deliberated upon by the Department of Defence include developing a comprehensive approach to national security, cyber security challenges, the Sainik School education system and national information security policy and guidelines.

The Department of Defence Production has also listed the issues such as increasing "aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance), boosting production and defence exports, further process of indigenisation, industrial ecosystem and skilled workforce for discussion.

"The topics chosen by the DMA will cover critical issues of Integrating and optimising Human Resource aspects, Training and Operational issues towards achieving greater synergy and modernisation and capability augmentation of Armed Forces in the realms of the strategic domain. It will also include discussions on measures to identify and abolish colonial practices and obsolete laws and further incorporate the country’s own ethos and practices in the functioning of the Armed Forces," the statement said.

Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare has laid down the issues for discussion which include leveraging SPARSH for better pension services and other welfare measures for veterans, resettlement of veterans by improving employability and promotion of entrepreneurship for the start of micro-enterprises by veterans, and improvement in the health services of the veterans.

"The Chintan Shivir will conclude with an open-house session for inviting ideas and suggestions for enhancing organisational efficiency in various departments. The event is being organised in line with the Government’s directions to have a real-time audit of the objectives achieved till date and carve a way forward towards achieving the desired goals in realistic timelines," the Ministry said.

ALSO READ | Ahead of PM Modi's US visit, Defence Ministry approves 'Predator drone' deal with America

ALSO READ | Defence Ministry's mega Rs 9,100 cr procurement plan; improved Akash Weapon System on list | DETAILS

Latest India News