Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu; first since Galwan clash

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (April 27) held talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in the national capital. This was the first time the defence ministers of both countries held bilateral talks since the Galwan Valley standoff in 2020. The Chinese Defence Minister is in Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting on April 28, 2023. The talks were held hours after Li arrived in New Delhi.

'Violation of existing agreements eroded entire basis of bilateral ties'

The two Ministers had frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations. Singh categorically conveyed that the development of relations between India and China is premised on the prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders.

He further said that all issues at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments. He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.

Notably, the meeting between the two defence ministers took place days after the 18th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side. During the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector of the LAC. India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is also set to visit India next week to attend a conclave of foreign ministers of SCO member countries in Goa. The meeting is slated for May 4 and 5.

Singh also held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Iran and Tajikistan.

About SCO meeting

Singh will chair the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers Meeting on 28 April in New Delhi. Defence Ministers of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate. India has invited Belarus and Iran, currently observers in SCO, to participate in the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif would be participating virtually. The Ministers will discuss matters related to regional peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts within SCO and effective multilateralism.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization that was founded in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. The main goals of the SCO are to strengthen mutual trust and good neighbourliness among member states and promote their effective cooperation in political, trade, economic, and other areas.

SCO has eight member states which include China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Besides the full 8 members, the SCO has four "observer states" interested in acceding to full membership, and six "dialogue partners". Observer states are Mongolia, Iran, Belarus and Afghanistan while the Dialogue partners are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Turkey, Nepal, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

