India, China agree to work out mutually acceptable resolution along eastern Ladakh near LAC

India-China talks: India and China after the 18th round of Corps Commander Level talks held at Chushul-Moldo border on the Chinese side, agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

"The 18th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on April 23. The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector so as to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations," officials said.

"In line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders and further to the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers in March 2023, they had an exchange of views in an open and candid manner. The two sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," they said.

The government refers to eastern Ladakh as Western Sector.

The talks took place days ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu's planned visit to India to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

