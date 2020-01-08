Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWITTER Deepika Padukone visits JNU: Who supported and who didn't

Deepika Padukone had her share of praise and criticism for a brief appearance at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday. Padukone became the cynosure of national attention when she turned up at the Sabarmati Hostel of JNU varsity late evening to express solidarity with the students who had been attacked. With folded hands, Deepika was seen greeting JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who received head injuries during the attack on Sunday evening. A look at who supported Deepika and who didn't:

DEEPIKA VISITS JNU: WHO SUPPORTED

Shabana Azmi: When she was attacked over Padmavat very few came forward to support her. She knows what it feels to be targetted and she has shown exemplary courage by supporting the JNU students with quiet grace. More power to Deepika Padukone.

Anurag Kashyap: The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows. Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest. Let’s not forget she is also the producer of the films .. stakes are even higher. Mad respect for @deepikapadukone

Sonakshi Sinha: No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can't sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet.

Nikkhil Advani: As producer today @deepikapadukone would’ve been standing in the preview theatres in Mumbai waiting to hear praise being showered on her maiden production. She instead chose to stand in solidarity with #JNUstudents knowing fully well the ramifications of her actions. #RESPECT.

Kanhaiya Kumar: More power to you @deepikapadukone and thank you for your solidarity and support. You might be abused or trolled today, but history will remember you for your courage and standing by the idea of India.

Babul Supriyo: Don’t wish to be judgemental but wonder if it is Either/Or or Both. Either way, I think the very fact that every1 can express their views freely in this country proves that our country is NOT intolerant as was falsely accused by the

so-called ‘opposition’ or the #AwardWapsiGang

Swara Bhasker: Good on you @deepikapadukone

Mahesh Bhatt: We are a ‘kingdom’ of silence no longer!

Kanimozhi: I don't watch many Hindi movies but such campaigns are actually making people like me to go and watch her movies and support her

Anubhav Sinha: I have been saying so. Women are stronger beings. RESPECT @deepikapadukone.

DEEPIKA VISITS JNU: WHO DIDN'T SUPPORT

Ramesh Bidhuri: South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri asked people to boycott Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' for her support to the "tukde-tukde gang". Bidhuri said a Bollywood star is supposed to give a "positive message" to youth in the country through movies instead of being seen with those who are against the country.

Sakshi Maharaj: I think they (Deepika Padukone) too are part of tukde tukde gang. Sakshi Maharaj went a step further to draw an international conspiracy theory. "Some foreign players are behind them," he alleged.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: By standing with this small community of anti-India students she has sent a message that she doesn’t support 98% India-loving students. I am told that it was suggested to #DeepikaPadukone to go and stand next to #Nirbhaya’s parents for a photo op. But last minute she changed her plan because #Nirbahaya wasn’t trending whereas #JNU was. This is how it works, my dear friends.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga: RT if you will Boycott Movies of @deepikapadukone for her Support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang

