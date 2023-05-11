Cyclone Mocha: Deep depression over Bay of Bengal, likely to reach its peak on May 13

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Cyclone Mocha

Cyclone Mocha: In its latest bulletin on Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm Mocha.

"The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm "Mocha" pronounced as "Mokha" and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of 11th May 2023 over the same region near latitude 11.2°N and longitude 88.1°E, about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1210 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1120 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar)," an official statement said.

Mocha will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm: IMD

The IMD further stated that Mocha will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and it will reach its peak intensity on May 13.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around midnight. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards from the morning of May 12 and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm on the same evening over the central Bay of Bengal. It would reach its peak intensity around the May 13 evening," the statement said.

ALSO READ: How 'cyclones' are named in Indian Ocean region? READ DETAILS HERE

"Thereafter, it is likely to weaken slightly from the May 14 morning and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of May 14, 2023, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," it added. Earlier the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) issued an official statement that its units have been placed on high alert amid the warning of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for cyclonic storm Mocha.

The statement said that the ICG is geared up for response to the cyclonic storm as indicated by IMD and the update had been shared with the fisheries and civil administration.

About Cyclone Mocha

The cyclone has been named Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago. The weather office has suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal till Friday (May 12).

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News