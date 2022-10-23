COVID-19: India reports 1,994 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 23,432

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,994 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 23), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,90,349.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 23,432, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 24,043.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,957. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Vaccination updates:

According to the ministry, 219.55 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to the beneficiaries across the country.

India's Covid tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year. Of the four fatalities recorded in the 24-hour period, one each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Nagaland.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 2 10598 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 144 1 2323914 16 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 1 66571 1 296 4 Assam 2722 735244 6 8035 5 Bihar 148 9 838587 32 12302 6 Chandigarh 23 3 98083 4 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 281 33 1162943 62 14141 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 426 34 1978603 127 26507 1 10 Goa* 101 4 254521 18 3967 11 Gujarat 565 6 1264837 56 11038 12 Haryana 245 1 1044894 42 10710 13 Himachal Pradesh 50 3 308163 7 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 24 4 474455 8 4785 15 Jharkhand 69 437120 3 5331 16 Karnataka 2287 137 4025289 416 40295 17 Kerala*** 4005 165 6744122 511 71342 18 Ladakh 9 1 29140 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 113 9 1043778 26 10775 21 Maharashtra 2496 71 7979019 457 148379 1 22 Manipur 29 3 137687 3 2149 23 Meghalaya 28 2 95099 3 1623 24 Mizoram 55 1 237964 10 723 25 Nagaland 2 1 35188 782 1 26 Odisha 501 57 1326105 9202 27 Puducherry 158 9 173077 39 1974 28 Punjab** 140 1 764412 17 17920 29 Rajasthan 361 18 1304088 49 9644 30 Sikkim 22 1 43755 5 498 31 Tamil Nadu 3316 188 3549088 402 38048 32 Telangana 543 834917 78 4111 33 Tripura 77 3 106965 12 939 34 Uttarakhand 72 8 441274 12 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 418 11 2103204 60 23626 36 West Bengal 1400 18 2094699 117 21527 Total# 23432 611 44090349 2601 528961 4 **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited. ****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

