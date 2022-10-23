COVID-19: India reports 1,994 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 23,432

Highlights
- A decrease of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,957
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 23,432
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,994 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 23), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,90,349.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 23,432, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 24,043.
Active cases:
A decrease of total 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,957. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Vaccination updates:
According to the ministry, 219.55 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to the beneficiaries across the country.
India's Covid tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year. Of the four fatalities recorded in the 24-hour period, one each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Nagaland.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|2
|10598
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|144
|1
|2323914
|16
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7
|1
|66571
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|2722
|735244
|6
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|148
|9
|838587
|32
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|23
|3
|98083
|4
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|281
|33
|1162943
|62
|14141
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11583
|4
|9
|Delhi
|426
|34
|1978603
|127
|26507
|1
|10
|Goa*
|101
|4
|254521
|18
|3967
|11
|Gujarat
|565
|6
|1264837
|56
|11038
|12
|Haryana
|245
|1
|1044894
|42
|10710
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|50
|3
|308163
|7
|4211
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|24
|4
|474455
|8
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|69
|437120
|3
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|2287
|137
|4025289
|416
|40295
|17
|Kerala***
|4005
|165
|6744122
|511
|71342
|18
|Ladakh
|9
|1
|29140
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|113
|9
|1043778
|26
|10775
|21
|Maharashtra
|2496
|71
|7979019
|457
|148379
|1
|22
|Manipur
|29
|3
|137687
|3
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|28
|2
|95099
|3
|1623
|24
|Mizoram
|55
|1
|237964
|10
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|1
|35188
|782
|1
|26
|Odisha
|501
|57
|1326105
|9202
|27
|Puducherry
|158
|9
|173077
|39
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|140
|1
|764412
|17
|17920
|29
|Rajasthan
|361
|18
|1304088
|49
|9644
|30
|Sikkim
|22
|1
|43755
|5
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3316
|188
|3549088
|402
|38048
|32
|Telangana
|543
|834917
|78
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|77
|3
|106965
|12
|939
|34
|Uttarakhand
|72
|8
|441274
|12
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|418
|11
|2103204
|60
|23626
|36
|West Bengal
|1400
|18
|2094699
|117
|21527
|Total#
|23432
|611
|44090349
|2601
|528961
|4
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.
|
****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.