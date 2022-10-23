Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 1,994 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 23,432

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 23,432, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2022 9:46 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,957
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 23,432

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,994 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (October 23), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,90,349.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 23,432, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 24,043.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 611 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,957. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Vaccination updates: 

According to the ministry, 219.55 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to the beneficiaries across the country.

India's Covid tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year. Of the four fatalities recorded in the 24-hour period, one each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Nagaland. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 10598 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 144 2323914 16  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 66571 296  
4 Assam 2722   735244 8035  
5 Bihar 148 838587 32  12302  
6 Chandigarh 23 98083 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 281 33  1162943 62  14141
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 426 34  1978603 127  26507
10 Goa* 101 254521 18  3967  
11 Gujarat 565 1264837 56  11038  
12 Haryana 245 1044894 42  10710  
13 Himachal Pradesh 50 308163 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 24 474455 4785  
15 Jharkhand 69   437120 5331  
16 Karnataka 2287 137  4025289 416  40295  
17 Kerala*** 4005 165  6744122 511  71342  
18 Ladakh 9 29140   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 113 1043778 26  10775  
21 Maharashtra 2496 71  7979019 457  148379
22 Manipur 29 137687 2149  
23 Meghalaya 28 95099 1623  
24 Mizoram 55 237964 10  723  
25 Nagaland 2 35188   782
26 Odisha 501 57  1326105   9202  
27 Puducherry 158 173077 39  1974  
28 Punjab** 140 764412 17  17920  
29 Rajasthan 361 18  1304088 49  9644  
30 Sikkim 22 43755 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 3316 188  3549088 402  38048  
32 Telangana 543   834917 78  4111  
33 Tripura 77 106965 12  939  
34 Uttarakhand 72 441274 12  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 418 11  2103204 60  23626  
36 West Bengal 1400 18  2094699 117  21527  
Total# 23432 611  44090349 2601  528961
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

