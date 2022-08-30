India reports 5,439 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours, active cases drop to 65,732

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Poonch: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 testing, in Poonch, Friday, July 22, 2022.

Highlights India recorded 5,439 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The total recovery rate reached around 98.66 per cent.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 65,732.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 5,439 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 30), the total recovery rate reached around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,44,21,162.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 65,732, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 84,931.

Active cases:

A decrease of 19,199 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,779. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.64 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,25,024, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Delhi cases:

Delhi on Monday reported 214 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. The new cases came out of 5,683 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,98,858 and the death toll climbed to 26,462, it said. The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 percent and five fatalities. The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 212.71 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.



The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32 5 10441 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 803 15 2321189 126 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 85 6 66269 9 296 4 Assam 3037 70 733149 10 8030 5 Bihar 851 5 834738 162 12292 6 Chandigarh 305 18 97237 60 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 1207 48 1158129 96 14108 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 11565 4 9 Delhi 2605 301 1969581 693 26458 5 10 Goa* 901 45 251034 115 3961 1 11 Gujarat 1954 42 1256727 208 11006 1 12 Haryana 2300 271 1038318 542 10679 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 1339 22 305105 89 4199 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1549 142 471125 294 4782 15 Jharkhand 239 436334 20 5330 16 Karnataka 7859 63 4001318 987 40234 5 17 Kerala*** 8551 12 6672859 1118 70808 2 18 Ladakh 50 5 28920 7 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 470 1 1042099 69 10770 21 Maharashtra 11679 64 7936576 1698 148229 5 22 Manipur 64 19 137466 22 2147 1 23 Meghalaya 94 4 94699 10 1617 24 Mizoram 589 54 235555 72 720 3 25 Nagaland 17 35111 777 26 Odisha 1828 214 1315929 470 9172 1 27 Puducherry 335 36 170451 35 1968 28 Punjab** 17678 116 747101 17896 1 29 Rajasthan 3231 115 1295215 453 9624 30 Sikkim 199 17 42965 38 486 31 Tamil Nadu 5268 71 3523858 596 38034 32 Telangana 2077 77 827763 252 4111 33 Tripura 36 106735 1 938 34 Uttarakhand 1666 2 438666 43 7736 35 Uttar Pradesh 3100 248 2095267 584 23602 1 36 West Bengal 2928 106 2082136 325 21460 3 Total# 84931 1660 43802993 9206 527799 30 *Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 29th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,426, Total number of recovered cases is 7,60,776, Total number of deaths is 20,473. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

Latest India News