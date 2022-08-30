India reports 5,439 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours, active cases drop to 65,732

Highlights
- India recorded 5,439 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
- The total recovery rate reached around 98.66 per cent.
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 65,732.
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 5,439 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 30), the total recovery rate reached around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,44,21,162.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 65,732, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 84,931.
Active cases:
A decrease of 19,199 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,779. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.64 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,25,024, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
Delhi cases:
Delhi on Monday reported 214 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. The new cases came out of 5,683 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,98,858 and the death toll climbed to 26,462, it said. The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 percent and five fatalities. The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday.
According to the ministry, 212.71 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|32
|5
|10441
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|803
|15
|2321189
|126
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|85
|6
|66269
|9
|296
|4
|Assam
|3037
|70
|733149
|10
|8030
|5
|Bihar
|851
|5
|834738
|162
|12292
|6
|Chandigarh
|305
|18
|97237
|60
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1207
|48
|1158129
|96
|14108
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|11565
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2605
|301
|1969581
|693
|26458
|5
|10
|Goa*
|901
|45
|251034
|115
|3961
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|1954
|42
|1256727
|208
|11006
|1
|12
|Haryana
|2300
|271
|1038318
|542
|10679
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1339
|22
|305105
|89
|4199
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1549
|142
|471125
|294
|4782
|15
|Jharkhand
|239
|436334
|20
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|7859
|63
|4001318
|987
|40234
|5
|17
|Kerala***
|8551
|12
|6672859
|1118
|70808
|2
|18
|Ladakh
|50
|5
|28920
|7
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|470
|1
|1042099
|69
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|11679
|64
|7936576
|1698
|148229
|5
|22
|Manipur
|64
|19
|137466
|22
|2147
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|94
|4
|94699
|10
|1617
|24
|Mizoram
|589
|54
|235555
|72
|720
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|17
|35111
|777
|26
|Odisha
|1828
|214
|1315929
|470
|9172
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|335
|36
|170451
|35
|1968
|28
|Punjab**
|17678
|116
|747101
|17896
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|3231
|115
|1295215
|453
|9624
|30
|Sikkim
|199
|17
|42965
|38
|486
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5268
|71
|3523858
|596
|38034
|32
|Telangana
|2077
|77
|827763
|252
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|36
|106735
|1
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1666
|2
|438666
|43
|7736
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3100
|248
|2095267
|584
|23602
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|2928
|106
|2082136
|325
|21460
|3
|Total#
|84931
|1660
|43802993
|9206
|527799
|30
|*Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 29th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,426, Total number of recovered cases is 7,60,776, Total number of deaths is 20,473.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.