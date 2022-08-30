India reports 5,439 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours, active cases drop to 65,732

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
     
Covid 19 cases today: A decrease of 19,199 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2022 11:09 IST
Image Source : PTI Poonch: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 testing, in Poonch, Friday, July 22, 2022.

Highlights

  • India recorded 5,439 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
  • The total recovery rate reached around 98.66 per cent.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 65,732.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 5,439 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 30), the total recovery rate reached around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,44,21,162.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 65,732, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 84,931.

Active cases:

A decrease of 19,199 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,779. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.64 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,25,024, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Delhi cases: 

Delhi on Monday reported 214 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. The new cases came out of 5,683 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,98,858 and the death toll climbed to 26,462, it said. The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 percent and five fatalities. The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 212.71 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32 10441 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 803 15  2321189 126  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 85 66269 296  
4 Assam 3037 70  733149 10  8030  
5 Bihar 851 834738 162  12292  
6 Chandigarh 305 18  97237 60  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 1207 48  1158129 96  14108  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5   11565   4  
9 Delhi 2605 301  1969581 693  26458
10 Goa* 901 45  251034 115  3961
11 Gujarat 1954 42  1256727 208  11006
12 Haryana 2300 271  1038318 542  10679
13 Himachal Pradesh 1339 22  305105 89  4199  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1549 142  471125 294  4782  
15 Jharkhand 239   436334 20  5330  
16 Karnataka 7859 63  4001318 987  40234
17 Kerala*** 8551 12  6672859 1118  70808
18 Ladakh 50 28920 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 470 1042099 69  10770  
21 Maharashtra 11679 64  7936576 1698  148229
22 Manipur 64 19  137466 22  2147
23 Meghalaya 94 94699 10  1617  
24 Mizoram 589 54  235555 72  720
25 Nagaland 17   35111   777  
26 Odisha 1828 214  1315929 470  9172
27 Puducherry 335 36  170451 35  1968  
28 Punjab** 17678 116  747101   17896
29 Rajasthan 3231 115  1295215 453  9624  
30 Sikkim 199 17  42965 38  486  
31 Tamil Nadu 5268 71  3523858 596  38034  
32 Telangana 2077 77  827763 252  4111  
33 Tripura 36   106735 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1666 438666 43  7736  
35 Uttar Pradesh 3100 248  2095267 584  23602
36 West Bengal 2928 106  2082136 325  21460
Total# 84931 1660  43802993 9206  527799 30 
*Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 29th august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,426, Total number of recovered cases is 7,60,776, Total number of deaths is 20,473.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

 

