Monday, August 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports nearly 15,000 new cases, 32 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID-19: India reports nearly 15,000 new cases, 32 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid 19 cases today: An increase of 647 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2022 9:58 IST
covid 19
Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing

Highlights

  • India recorded 14,917 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
  • The total recovery rate reached around 98.54 per cent.
  • Also, India recorded 32 deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 14,917 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (August 15), the total recovery rate reached around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,09,566. Also, India recorded 32 deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

Active cases:

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,17,508, the health ministry data showed today.  An increase of 647 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.  The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,069. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing: According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,02,82,103 samples have been tested up to August 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,81,861 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent, while five more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the 12th consecutive day when the city has logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

Delhi on Saturday reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent. On Friday, it saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 10367 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1226 27  2318918 165  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 181 15  65925 21  296  
4 Assam 3445 86  731332 39  8027
5 Bihar 799 10  832769 169  12287  
6 Chandigarh 611 34  96195 125  1175
7 Chhattisgarh 1846 154  1154925 270  14090
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10 11552 4  
9 Delhi 8430 325  1949784 1832  26381
10 Goa* 1040 249102 94  3855  
11 Gujarat 4066 139  1250396 737  10991
12 Haryana 4862 111  1027064 913  10654  
13 Himachal Pradesh 2952 72  300492 217  4184
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4463 116  464542 679  4777  
15 Jharkhand 525 31  435502 45  5330  
16 Karnataka 10922 817  3980172 1017  40189
17 Kerala*** 9030 143  6657723 1145  70643
18 Ladakh 73 18  28776 21  228  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 899 53  1040538 182  10763  
21 Maharashtra 12102 255  7912067 1824  148171
22 Manipur 164 19  137201 25  2143  
23 Meghalaya 522 12  94035 24  1613  
24 Mizoram 919 57  233543 57  717  
25 Nagaland 36 35059 775
26 Odisha 3360 659  1310156 1146  9155
27 Puducherry 1027 573  169677 49  1967  
28 Punjab** 14467 254  747101   17853
29 Rajasthan 5036 737  1286893 145  9593  
30 Sikkim 279 38  42324 67  479  
31 Tamil Nadu 7406 274  3513349 1033  38033  
32 Telangana 3446 105  821645 396  4111  
33 Tripura 228 22  106413 26  937  
34 Uttarakhand 1977 436583 105  7727
35 Uttar Pradesh 5454 178  2084943 980  23585
36 West Bengal 5687 197  2075378 674  21422
Total# 117508 647  43623804 14238  527069 28 
***Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
****Mizoram State has reconciled its data. Details are awaited.

Latest India News

India@75

Top News

Latest News