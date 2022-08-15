COVID-19: India reports nearly 15,000 new cases, 32 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing

Highlights India recorded 14,917 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The total recovery rate reached around 98.54 per cent.

Also, India recorded 32 deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 14,917 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (August 15), the total recovery rate reached around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,09,566. Also, India recorded 32 deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

Active cases:

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,17,508, the health ministry data showed today. An increase of 647 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,069. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing: According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,02,82,103 samples have been tested up to August 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,81,861 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent, while five more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the 12th consecutive day when the city has logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

Delhi on Saturday reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent. On Friday, it saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 6 10367 6 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1226 27 2318918 165 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 181 15 65925 21 296 4 Assam 3445 86 731332 39 8027 1 5 Bihar 799 10 832769 169 12287 6 Chandigarh 611 34 96195 125 1175 1 7 Chhattisgarh 1846 154 1154925 270 14090 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10 1 11552 3 4 9 Delhi 8430 325 1949784 1832 26381 5 10 Goa* 1040 7 249102 94 3855 11 Gujarat 4066 139 1250396 737 10991 1 12 Haryana 4862 111 1027064 913 10654 13 Himachal Pradesh 2952 72 300492 217 4184 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4463 116 464542 679 4777 15 Jharkhand 525 31 435502 45 5330 16 Karnataka 10922 817 3980172 1017 40189 3 17 Kerala*** 9030 143 6657723 1145 70643 1 18 Ladakh 73 18 28776 21 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 899 53 1040538 182 10763 21 Maharashtra 12102 255 7912067 1824 148171 3 22 Manipur 164 19 137201 25 2143 23 Meghalaya 522 12 94035 24 1613 24 Mizoram 919 57 233543 57 717 25 Nagaland 36 5 35059 7 775 2 26 Odisha 3360 659 1310156 1146 9155 1 27 Puducherry 1027 573 169677 49 1967 28 Punjab** 14467 254 747101 17853 2 29 Rajasthan 5036 737 1286893 145 9593 30 Sikkim 279 38 42324 67 479 31 Tamil Nadu 7406 274 3513349 1033 38033 32 Telangana 3446 105 821645 396 4111 33 Tripura 228 22 106413 26 937 34 Uttarakhand 1977 3 436583 105 7727 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 5454 178 2084943 980 23585 2 36 West Bengal 5687 197 2075378 674 21422 2 Total# 117508 647 43623804 14238 527069 28 ***Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. ****Mizoram State has reconciled its data. Details are awaited.

