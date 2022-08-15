COVID-19: India reports nearly 15,000 new cases, 32 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 14,917 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (August 15), the total recovery rate reached around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,09,566. Also, India recorded 32 deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.
Active cases:
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,17,508, the health ministry data showed today. An increase of 647 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,069. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing: According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,02,82,103 samples have been tested up to August 13 for COVID-19. Of these 3,81,861 samples were tested on Saturday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent, while five more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the 12th consecutive day when the city has logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.
Delhi on Saturday reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent. On Friday, it saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|18
|6
|10367
|6
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1226
|27
|2318918
|165
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|181
|15
|65925
|21
|296
|4
|Assam
|3445
|86
|731332
|39
|8027
|1
|5
|Bihar
|799
|10
|832769
|169
|12287
|6
|Chandigarh
|611
|34
|96195
|125
|1175
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1846
|154
|1154925
|270
|14090
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10
|1
|11552
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|8430
|325
|1949784
|1832
|26381
|5
|10
|Goa*
|1040
|7
|249102
|94
|3855
|11
|Gujarat
|4066
|139
|1250396
|737
|10991
|1
|12
|Haryana
|4862
|111
|1027064
|913
|10654
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2952
|72
|300492
|217
|4184
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4463
|116
|464542
|679
|4777
|15
|Jharkhand
|525
|31
|435502
|45
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|10922
|817
|3980172
|1017
|40189
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|9030
|143
|6657723
|1145
|70643
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|73
|18
|28776
|21
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|899
|53
|1040538
|182
|10763
|21
|Maharashtra
|12102
|255
|7912067
|1824
|148171
|3
|22
|Manipur
|164
|19
|137201
|25
|2143
|23
|Meghalaya
|522
|12
|94035
|24
|1613
|24
|Mizoram
|919
|57
|233543
|57
|717
|25
|Nagaland
|36
|5
|35059
|7
|775
|2
|26
|Odisha
|3360
|659
|1310156
|1146
|9155
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|1027
|573
|169677
|49
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|14467
|254
|747101
|17853
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|5036
|737
|1286893
|145
|9593
|30
|Sikkim
|279
|38
|42324
|67
|479
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|7406
|274
|3513349
|1033
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|3446
|105
|821645
|396
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|228
|22
|106413
|26
|937
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1977
|3
|436583
|105
|7727
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|5454
|178
|2084943
|980
|23585
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|5687
|197
|2075378
|674
|21422
|2
|Total#
|117508
|647
|43623804
|14238
|527069
|28
|***Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|****Mizoram State has reconciled its data. Details are awaited.