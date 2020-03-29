Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Bus travel is now free in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government has directed the UP-State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) not to charge bus fares from stranded passengers who are being ferried to their destinations. Till Saturday, the UPSRTC had been charging regular fare from passengers but after some fare receipts went viral on the social media, the government issued an order.

UPSRTC managing director Raj Shekhar informed on the official WhatsApp group that the state government has taken a decision not to charge any ticket amount from any labourers/workers and families who are travelling in UPSRTC buses in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Transport services will be provided free of cost for these journeys made. However, the conductor will need to maintain the Waybill details for further necessary action.

The expenditure will be reimbursed by the state government.

