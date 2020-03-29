Coronavirus infections in India cross 1000 mark; 27 deaths so far

Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus infections in India cross 1000 mark (Representational image)

The coronavirus infections in India on Sunday evening crossed the 1000 mark, with the latest health ministry figures indicating the total number of positive cases at 1,024. The states of Kerala and Maharashtra have become the states with the maximum number of coronavirus infections.

Twenty-seven deaths have been recorded across the country due to the virus, which first surfaced in India on Jan 30.

Earlier in the day, Kerala became the first state to cross the 200-mark for COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Maharashtra soon followed suit.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus count rose to over 6.8 lakh, as of Sunday evening. A total of 32,162 fatalities have been reported due to the pandemic so far, with two-thirds of the deaths being reported from Europe, which has become the new epicenter of the epidemic.