Coronavirus infections in India cross 1000 mark; 27 deaths so far

Coronavirus infections in India cross the 1000 mark. States of Kerala and Maharashtra have become the states with maximum number of coronavirus infections. Kerala became the first state to cross 200 mark for COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2020 20:24 IST
Coronavirus infections in India cross 1000 mark
Coronavirus infections in India cross 1000 mark (Representational image)

The coronavirus infections in India on Sunday evening crossed the 1000 mark, with the latest health ministry figures indicating the total number of positive cases at 1,024. The states of Kerala and Maharashtra have become the states with the maximum number of coronavirus infections.

Twenty-seven deaths have been recorded across the country due to the virus, which first surfaced in India on Jan 30.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Earlier in the day, Kerala became the first state to cross the 200-mark for COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Maharashtra soon followed suit.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus count rose to over 6.8 lakh, as of Sunday evening. A total of 32,162 fatalities have been reported due to the pandemic so far, with two-thirds of the deaths being reported from Europe, which has become the new epicenter of the epidemic.

