Coronavirus suspects infiltrating into India via Nepal border in Bihar, SSB reveals big plot

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has revealed a big plot on the infiltration of some coronavirus suspects into India through the Nepal border in Bihar. The alert was sounded by Bettiah District Magistrate Kundan Kumar, who wrote a letter to the Superintenent of Police and other officers of the border districts of Narkatiaganj and Bettiah.

In his letter, Kumar said that the 47 Corps Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) has informed him that 40-50 coronavirus suspects are entering India from Nepal to spread the coronavirus in India. In the letter dated April 3, the SSB informed the DM that a man named Jalim Mukhiya is behind this entire operation. According to the letter, the person has been involved in the illegal arms trade and smuggling along the Nepal-India border.

"Inpur received from very reliable sources that one person namely Jalim Mukhiya of Nepal is planning to spread coronavirus in India. He is also involved in smuggling of Arms and FICN from Nepal to India. Further, he has taken the responsibility to cross Indian Muslim nationals working in different Muslim countries during lockdown," the SSB had said in the letter.

"As per source, around 200 Indian Muslim nationals (working in Muslim countries) along with 5-6 Pakistani nationals have arrived in Nepal via Kathmandu and presently residing in mosque/madrasas in village Chandanbasra and Khairwa in Nepal. As per source, 40 to 50 more suspected Indian Muslim nationals will arrive today and more likely to arrive in next coming days. As per source, these nationals were consuming paracetamol tablets for lowering temperature on the way and they may be corona positive," it further read.

