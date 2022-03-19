COVID pandemic: India reports 2,075 new cases with 71 fatalities in single day.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 27,802 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,352
- The daily positivity rate is at 0.56 per cent on March 19
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,075 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 71 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (March 19), the country saw a total of 3,383 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,61,926.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 27,802 (0.06 per cent) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,352. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.56 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,22,28,685 samples have been tested up to March 18 for COVID-19. Of these 3,70,514 samples were tested on Friday.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 140 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the viral disease on Friday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.43 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's Covid case count increased to 18,63,633, while the death toll due to the disease stood at 26,145, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the department.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 32,444, the bulletin said. Delhi had logged 148 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.47 per cent and one death due to the disease on Thursday. The city had recorded zero fatality count on March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 as well. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Amid the decline in the number of daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has also fallen significantly in the last few weeks. The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 was 12,312 and it dipped to 432 on March 18.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4
|9896
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|536
|29
|2303875
|46
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|11
|1
|64176
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|1365
|3
|716181
|1
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|51
|2
|818102
|5
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|35
|8
|90680
|11
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|175
|19
|1137695
|31
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11436
|4
|9
|Delhi
|602
|8
|1836886
|148
|26145
|10
|Goa
|64
|9
|241349
|13
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|384
|30
|1212405
|48
|10939
|12
|Haryana
|571
|32
|973291
|99
|10595
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|324
|44
|279848
|53
|4132
|2
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|133
|23
|448637
|38
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|148
|19
|429564
|24
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|2055
|53
|3902344
|154
|40033
|5
|5
|17
|Kerala***
|7289
|533
|6451349
|1321
|67197
|15
|44
|59
|18
|Ladakh
|47
|7
|27925
|12
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|1
|11350
|1
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|291
|50
|1029828
|81
|10733
|21
|Maharashtra
|5684
|226
|7722754
|394
|143765
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|103
|5
|134816
|9
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|60
|92058
|6
|1590
|24
|Mizoram
|2127
|106
|219548
|250
|674
|25
|Nagaland
|38
|1
|34663
|2
|758
|26
|Odisha
|767
|79
|1277153
|9116
|27
|Puducherry
|11
|3
|163793
|3
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|239
|17
|740918
|36
|17737
|29
|Rajasthan
|570
|83
|1272459
|140
|9551
|30
|Sikkim
|13
|38651
|1
|449
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|730
|66
|3413521
|127
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|738
|39
|785840
|91
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99950
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|653
|2
|428676
|13
|7689
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|893
|31
|2045854
|83
|23492
|36
|West Bengal
|1089
|80
|1994455
|141
|21193
|1
|1
|Total#
|27802
|1379
|42461926
|3383
|516352
|27
|44
|71
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 15 of deaths reported on 18th Mar, + 44 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
