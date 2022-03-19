Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India reports 2,075 new cases with 71 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,075 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 71 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (March 19), the country saw a total of 3,383 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,61,926.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 27,802 (0.06 per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,352. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.56 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,22,28,685 samples have been tested up to March 18 for COVID-19. Of these 3,70,514 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 140 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the viral disease on Friday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.43 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's Covid case count increased to 18,63,633, while the death toll due to the disease stood at 26,145, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the department.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 32,444, the bulletin said. Delhi had logged 148 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.47 per cent and one death due to the disease on Thursday. The city had recorded zero fatality count on March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14 as well. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. Amid the decline in the number of daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has also fallen significantly in the last few weeks. The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 was 12,312 and it dipped to 432 on March 18.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 9896 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 536 29 2303875 46 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 11 1 64176 1 296 4 Assam 1365 3 716181 1 6639 5 Bihar 51 2 818102 5 12255 6 Chandigarh 35 8 90680 11 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 175 19 1137695 31 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11436 4 9 Delhi 602 8 1836886 148 26145 10 Goa 64 9 241349 13 3830 11 Gujarat 384 30 1212405 48 10939 12 Haryana 571 32 973291 99 10595 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 324 44 279848 53 4132 2 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 133 23 448637 38 4750 15 Jharkhand 148 19 429564 24 5315 16 Karnataka 2055 53 3902344 154 40033 5 5 17 Kerala*** 7289 533 6451349 1321 67197 15 44 59 18 Ladakh 47 7 27925 12 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 1 11350 1 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 291 50 1029828 81 10733 21 Maharashtra 5684 226 7722754 394 143765 3 3 22 Manipur 103 5 134816 9 2120 23 Meghalaya 60 92058 6 1590 24 Mizoram 2127 106 219548 250 674 25 Nagaland 38 1 34663 2 758 26 Odisha 767 79 1277153 9116 27 Puducherry 11 3 163793 3 1962 28 Punjab 239 17 740918 36 17737 29 Rajasthan 570 83 1272459 140 9551 30 Sikkim 13 38651 1 449 31 Tamil Nadu 730 66 3413521 127 38025 32 Telangana 738 39 785840 91 4111 33 Tripura 1 99950 919 34 Uttarakhand 653 2 428676 13 7689 35 Uttar Pradesh 893 31 2045854 83 23492 36 West Bengal 1089 80 1994455 141 21193 1 1 Total# 27802 1379 42461926 3383 516352 27 44 71 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 15 of deaths reported on 18th Mar, + 44 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

