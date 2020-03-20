Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus outbreak: Uttarakhand bans entry of domestic and foreign tourists

In the wake of coronavirus spread, the Uttarakhand government on Friday announced to ban the entry of domestic and foreign tourists into state till further notice. This move comes hours after the state reported two more cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reached three in Uttarakhand.

As per the PTI report, all three patients were part of a 28-member group that had returned from the study tour in Spain recently. The patients have been shifted to an isolation ward at the Doon Hospital.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand cabinet declared the coronavirus as an epidemic and ordered to shut all schools, multiplexes, cinema halls, degree colleges, universities and technical institutes across the state till March 31.

The state government also announced to allocate Rs 50 crore for the creation of more intensive care units and isolation wards to battle the outbreak.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the Uttarakhand government said, "The decision has been taken to ensure that no one loses life in our state. We have every arrangement to deal with the situation."

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh had banned the entry of tourists into the state till further notice.

In India, a total of 195 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported, out of which five people have died.

